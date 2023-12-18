Children’s outpatient receives help

The assistance comes timely, when the province is currently experiencing cuts in water supply.

The donation is a kind personal gesture from the Office of the Madang Governor, as a token of commitment to the Madang Provincial Hospital Health Authority (MaPHA).

Governor, Ramsey Pariwa states that due to impediments within the Provincial Administration, he is unable to source funding from the office to assist the hospital’s needs. But has resorted to assisting from his pocket until internal issues are being sorted at the moment.

Presenting the water tank to MaPHA staff, Special Projects Officer Francis Tavatuna stated that the provincial government is aware of the shortages within the hospital and will ensure that a coordinated relationship is established in for future assistance.

Dr. Jiuth Gawi, the Director Curative Services (Emergency Physician), was thankful for the donation stating that most facilities have run down, and also the current water outages have drastically affected patients.

Head of Paediatrics, Dr. Jimmy Aipit appreciated the assistance to be installed at the COPD. He looks forward to the continuous partnership from the Governor’s office in the next year.

Dr Aipit said that despite challenges faced, the staff continue to provide services to patients, being mindful that water is a need and if there is no water, the risk for infection is high.

The tank will be very helpful to patients who come in with a fever, as high fever leads to fits and other complications in children’s cases. Dr. Aipit also stated that the hospital in a year sees 16,000 to 20, 000 children as patients and as future leaders, this gesture will go a long way to ensure much of them receive care when sought.

Sr. Karen Demok who is in charge of COPD also thanked Governor Pariwa, stating that with the inclusion of this tank, continuous service will be provided to patients despite water cuts.