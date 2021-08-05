Child violence pictures online condemned

There is an increasing use of social media to disseminate heinous acts of violence inflicted on children by adults and OCFS and UNICEF are deeply concerned.

A statement released this week said every child within the jurisdiction of Papua New Guinea has the right to be protected from violence, have his or her best interests upheld, and to receive effective, accessible, and child safeguarded services towards recovery, as enshrined in the Lukautim Pikinini Act 2015 and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), no matter his or her story or circumstance.

Moreover, filming and sharing online images of children being abused violates the child’s right to dignity, privacy and confidentiality under the CRC, thereby causing long-lasting secondary and further trauma on victims.

The partners stated that perpetrators of these horrific acts of violence must be investigated and prosecuted by the relevant authorities.

“I am alarmed by the increasing number of videos recently circulating on platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp recently showing children being beaten or abused in different ways, in some instances with no or little clothes on,” OCFS Director, Simon Yanis said.

“We all need to be aware that the internet never forgets. Once images go online it is almost impossible for local authorities to retrieve them, thereby eternalizing a child’s distress. Every action we take must safeguard the best interests of the child, including online.

UNICEF Representative, Dr. Claudes Kamenga emphasized, “It is time for Papua New Guinea to review our legal framework to ensure that it is abreast with the fast-developing IT industry.”

He continued, “In 2019, the world celebrated the 30th anniversary of the CRC which obliges Government signatories, including Papua New Guinea, to protect children from all forms of violence and abuse. This seminal charter of child rights was conceived as the Internet was still emerging. Thirty years later, the technology has sparked many positive opportunities for children, however the web is also a domain where children are vulnerable to violence and abuse.”

Dr Kamenga added that filming, uploading, and sharing images and videos of child violence and abuse online constitutes a serious violation of child rights.

“We stand by the Government to ensure that the country strengthens solid measures to address this risk. Combating crime against children online and punishing perpetrators must become a priority for Government and development partners,” Dr. Kamenga reiterated.