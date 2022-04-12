Child murdered by stepfather

Madang Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said according to the police report, the little girl was allegedly left with her step father while her mother went to look for cigarette and betelnut nearby.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the man identified as Lucas Paul 36, from Bundi in Madang, started assaulting the child because she was hungry and crying. The PPC said according to eyewitnesses, her crying angered Paul and he proceeded to hit her. Eyewitnesses said Paul banged the child’s head against the house post and brick as well. The child then fell to the ground. The suspect then picked her up and threw her head-first to the ground again.

The PPC added, “The little girl was left unconscious on the ground while the step father went and rested. After resting he went back, lifted her by the ears and threw her to the ground again and then stepped on her back and neck, blocking off her nose as well to stop her from breathing.”

The child suffocated and died.

Eyewitness reports stated that when Paul saw that she was dead, he bathed her, laid her on the bed and then went to look for his wife to tell her what had happened. The couple did not report the matter, instead they waited until Sunday 3rd April, when Paul dug up a hole in a bushy area behind their home, placed the dead girl’s body inside a bag and buried her.

PPC Rubiang said the couple were unaware that they were being monitored by other residents at Banana Block. When the residents did not see the little girl moving about the house, they conducted a search in the bushes and found an area that was newly dug and decided to dig into it. They found the little girl buried inside. The residents went to Jomba police station and reported the matter.

Police apprehended Paul at the settlement. He resisted arrest and tried to attack police officers. He was shot and wounded. He later died in hospital. He wife was also arrested and detained.

PPC Rubiang said police have had reports of step children being victims of child abuse including rape, physical assault and now murder. He urged mothers who enter into second marriages, to be careful of the type of man they marry as the man may take care of them, but not apply the same care to their children.