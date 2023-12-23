Chief Secretary salutes staff

The Chief Secretary acknowledged the 2023 Christmas and farewell function for the staff of the Department and retirees.

“It had been a year of challenges, triumphs, and growth, and I am immensely proud of what the Department has been able to deliver,” he stated.

“We have been able to support the Prime Minister in some of his key undertakings whether it is in policy, legal work or in international engagements.”

Pomaleu added that the Department has staff that knows what they are required to do to achieve the nature of their work, with limited or no supervision.

Secretary Pomaleu added that at most times, staff go home at night, and that shows that there is still a lot to do.

From his observation, he said there is no time to take a breather, and everyone is expected to be on the ball at all times.

“The government has set a high benchmark that we need to achieve, and we must step up to make it easier for management to do their work,” he continued.

“The expectation on us is to deliver on our work and if you have not realised that, you will be left behind. It is times like this that we must remind you again of what is expected of you.

“We are a group of most privileged people and, at times, be sitting within the sphere of power and decision-making that runs the system of government.

“We are here to ensure that proposals made by our leadership are translated into actions that are filtered to all our agencies of government.”

Pomaleu urged those not expected to work during Christmas to take a break, have a good rest, and return fresh for the 2024 work year.

He also extended his best wishes to the retirees.