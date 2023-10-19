Chief Ombudsman visits collapsed Busu Bridge

Joined by Nawaeb MP Theo Pelgen, Nawaeb CEO Buds Botikie, Nawaeb District Technical Team, and Provincial Works Department Engineers, the Chief Ombudsman wants to ensure there is value for money allocated and spent.

Witnessing the aftermath of a landslip at Kasuka and inspecting the collapsed Busu Bridge at Boana Pagen emphasized the necessity for the National Department of Works and Highways' to be involved in all road and bridge projects.

"I am representing the people and the funds that they are entrusted through tax-paying of goods and services. Therefore, it is my prerogative to come down on the ground to analyze and see how well these funds from the National Government are spent on projects," stated Commissioner Pagen, underlining the importance of quality and durable work.

Commissioner Pagen wants the construction of the new Busu Bridge be managed by the Department of Works and Highways, citing their expertise in handling government requirements and technicalities.

Nawaeb MP Theo Pelgen echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that all district projects have been carefully supervised by the Provincial Department of Works & Highways Team.

Pelgen assured that the new Busu Bridge along with two footbridges will be efficiently delivered. The Nawaeb district technical team is actively collecting data and analyzing infrastructures until these projects are completed.

Niugini Bridge Limited's technical team , working closely with NDOW&H has provided vital information for the new bridge's evaluation.

"The Department of Works & Highways has already assured that a new bridge is on the way to replace the collapsed Busu Bridge," MP Pelgen stated.

Meanwhile, a temporary wet crossing will facilitate vehicle access to the District Headquarters at Boana.

MP Pelgen also revealed that the Nawaeb District technical team is in China, exploring costings for additional bridges. He expressed gratitude for the swift intervention of the Marape/Rosso Government in addressing the national emergency situation at the Busu Bridge, ensuring funding availability for this crucial project.