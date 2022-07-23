Chief Jacob passes

Details into his passing are yet to be established, including the time of death.

The iconic businessman, who owned one of the largest trucking firms in the country, passed away at his newly-opened home at Lakolam, Enga Province.

On June 17th, he opened the Pastor Luke Luai Centre and his residential home.

The Late philanthropist was recognised for his services to the community on October 28th, 2021, where he was conferred the Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu, and bestowed the title of “Chief”.