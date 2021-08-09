Chevening Scholarship opens

Since the UK Government launched its Chevening Scholarship programme in 1983, over 120 Papua New Guineans have taken advantage of the opportunity to study at one of the United Kingdom’s world class universities and experience a wide diversity of cultures, experiences and viewpoints.

British High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Keith Scott, said: “There is no shortage of talent in Papua New Guinea. PNG students consistently secure more UK Government Chevening Scholarships than other Pacific islands.

“But I want even more to apply for this opportunity. Please do not be daunted by the prospect or think that Chevening might be beyond you. There is no such thing as a ‘typical’ scholar – this is after all the ‘land of the unexpected’.

“What matters is that you have energy, curiosity and a clear vision for your future and for inspiring others.

“Our alumni network is full of dynamic influencers who have been through the Chevening experience. They can offer encouragement, mentorship, advice and contacts – to guide you through the process and, if successful, help you make a real difference professionally or socially when you return home from your studies.

“So please visit www.chevening.org/scholarships for more information on the eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications – and come and join the Chevening wantoks!”

The application window for study in 2022-23 is open from 3 August to 2 November 2021.

(British High Commissioner, Keith Scott, with PNG Cheveners at his Moresby House residence)