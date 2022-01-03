Cheap Spirit Drinks A Threat To Good Order

He said brawls and ethnic fighting caused by drunk and disorderly behaviour remains the biggest challenge for everyone in the community including the police.

Ikumu said the streets in the settlements and suburbs were littered by broken liqour bottles in the aftermath of the New Year celebrations, indicating that more people were purchasing and consuming cheap spirits in the city.

He said cheap spirits remain the biggest threat to peace and good order in the communities, and relevant authorities will have to meet and discuss ways on how to contain liquor-related problems in the city.

Ikumu said fighting was reported at Vadavada and Gerehu suburbs but police intervened and stopped the fight from escalating.

He said there were no car thefts or robberies reported over the festive period, adding that the reduction in crime rate was due to the increased police activities and presence across the city.

The Met-Supt said the roadblocks mounted at some strategic locations around the city proved to be a deterrent for alcohol abuse mainly drink driving with no major road accidents reported.

Ikumu said police responses to crime and emergencies in NCD Metro has significantly improved because of the prudent management and improved stability within the command.

“Members of the RPNGC within the rank and file are putting more effort into their roles and responsibilities and the community is beginning to appreciate the overall efforts of police,” he said.

The Met-Sup also commended police performances over the festive period for their tireless effort and dedication.