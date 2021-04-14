George Ah-Ken, known to his family and friends as Georgie Boy, is a young man chasing the dream in East New Britain. The 29 year old Rabaul Town native owns and operates GBoii Servo, a successful fuel company with service stations in Rabaul and Kokopo.

“I started off by renting a garage space from local businessman, Bob Dara in 2016 to start my business with dreams of becoming an entrepreneur and my own boss. I now have plans to open more locations in the province and venture into the construction business. The journey has not been easy but I’m grateful for the support of my family,” said George.

“As a relatively new player in the petroleum and fuel business, one of the many challenges we face is the constant fluctuation in fuel prices. This is something we have no control over so we try as much as possible to roll with the punches and keep going.”

George says that opening his first service station in Rabaul and seeing it grow into two service stations is one of his greatest achievements.

He is encouraging other young people to venture into running their own business and says all it takes is for one to take the first step and to have determination and be consistent.

“People are asking for free handouts but you must have the courage to say ‘no’, and to not have wantok system in your business dealings.” He added.