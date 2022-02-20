Change In Madang PPC Criticised

Among the changes is Madang’s Provincial Police Commander’s post. The announcement, however; has been met with stiff opposition from the public and members of the constabulary, who do not wish to be named in this story.

In Madang Province, various leaders in the community, including several police officers themselves, have expressed dissatisfaction at the announcement, especially at this time when the country is preparing to go into the election.

Robert Kalasim, a former provincial police commander in Madang Province many years ago, senior citizen and local businessman, is one of those who have come out publicly this week to express dissatisfaction at the change of commands in the province.

He said that changing heads of security commands at a time when the nation is preparing to go into the national election, is not appropriate, and especially for provinces like Madang, where law and order is a serious problem

Mr Kalasim explained that his remarks are his personal opinion as a former senior police officer and his understanding of the systems within the constabulary.

In his opinion, he believes the outgoing PPC, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang, has performed exceptionally well in the almost two years that he has been in Madang.

He said Rubiang came to Madang when the province’s law and order situation was at its worst and he has worked hard to improve the situation.

“He is humble and had gone into the village to be with the people when they needed police presence. That’s the kind of police heads that Madang want when we have increase in crimes. On of the key role of the police is to engage people in the community to work with the police and Mazuc is doing that. I am happy with that, let him stay and continue that after election, which I believe they will be changes in the crime rate in the province.

Mr Kalasim further stated that he wants Rubiang to remain as Madang PPC until after the election.

Raicoast’s Nayudo local Level Government President, Senuka Kaku also raised concern that the Hetwara election that is currently lead by Maazuc Rubiang will be affected if he leaves the province because the locals want him to remain in the province so those gang leaders will surrender in his presence.

He said the PPC had met with him and the leaders three times and the gang leader at Hetwara at the Nankina Valley want PPC Mazuc to be present when they surrender.

A leader at Meibu village who do not want to be named said they want Mazuc to remain in the province and want the election to be peaceful at Raicoast. Stating that if he leaves and those gang leaders do not surrender it will be a disaster for Raicoast during the election period.

He said they are happy with what he is doing and how he responds to crimes when they are reported to him.

Madang’s new PPC is Chief Inspector, David Seine, who has been unattached for some time. Rubiang, meanwhile, is unattached.