Change can happen with God

She told public servants at the dedication service for the Ministry and Department of International Trade and Investment this week.

In emphasizing this, she compared PNG’s situation to that of Guatemala in South America. Guatemala turned around from a poverty-stricken, crime-infested country and failing economy, to a country that closed down all four jails and now has more than enough food to sell to other neighbouring countries as well.

MP Sawang said a country that shipping only four truckloads of food within Guatemala only now are able to ship four-truck load of food to neighbouring country per week. That’s when the country used God factor

“That shows that we can do that in PNG with the God factor. So how do we make that happen? I think it is about alignment. We now have the MTDP IV (4). We have our strategic visions second by the government to make PNG independent 2032.

“So as we align our sectoral plan also align with our strategic visions echoed by the government to make economic independent by the Year 2032.

“As we align our departmental plans, sectoral plans, and everything to the SDPs, to the MTDPs, we need to also align with God. We have done that today so we thank God for his inspiration in this dedication service.”