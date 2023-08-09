Chamber brings communication professionals together

Staged as a meet and greet event with the theme “To Connect, Communicate and Collaborate”, the event brought together public relations professionals within the mining and petroleum sectors, and journalists, as well as other interested parties for an educational and fun-filled evening.

Communications and Public Relations Manager, Meriba Tulo said the event is the first of its kind for the Chamber, like the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Wind Down held in June, was hailed a success given the turnout and smooth flow of the program.

“The purpose of the media wind down was to bring together all professionals within the communications space to come out and mix and mingle with other like-minded professionals and strengthen working relationships for greater collaboration within the industry.”

Other key highlights at the event included invited speakers who shared enlightening experiences and challenges as founders of locally-owned exploration companies and international volunteerism in Papua New Guinea.

Founder and Director of Munga River Limited, Koiti Mel shared an insight into his work as a local geologist in the exploration space alongside fellow geologist, Moses Mondowa, the founder of Aiabba Minerals Limited, a full subsidiary of Canadian company Apache-Abba Minerals Limited.

The other guest speaker was Liz Mackinlay of Australian Business Volunteers, who shared an insight into her work in Papua New Guinea via a Zoom presentation from Sydney, Australia.

The monthly Chamber Wind Down events are an avenue for professionals within specific fields in the industry to come together to network and discuss issues that are pertinent to each field.

These events also provide an opportunity for potential members to gain firsthand information about the benefits of becoming a member of the Chamber.

“We thank ExxonMobil PNG for sponsoring the July Media Wind Down event, and we look forward to hosting our next event in the coming month.”