Challenges In Housing Sector

According to findings collected through research by Dr Lindsay Kutan of the PNG National Research Institute, these challenges are reflective of the lack of a holistic National Housing Policy.

The report revealed that there is no clear direction by the government and the responsible housing agencies in the provision of adequate and affordable housing in the urban areas.

Dr Kutan said though the National Housing Policy 1994 has been under review since 2017, it has not been completed because there was no fund provided by the Government for regional consultation with key stakeholders.

About 97% of land in PNG is traditionally owned land and about 3% of that is titled State land.

In addition, titled land is scarce or hard to come by and pushes up the price of titled land. Adding the high cost of titled land to the cost of building, results in the very high prices of houses on the market.

The Hausples survey (2022) also reiterated that “a lack of developable land is undoubtedly one of the major issues” affecting the overall price of real estate.

An average weekly house rental prices in Port Moresby range from K633 to K4250, which most low-income households in the city may not be able to afford.

Public servants, who belong to the lowest salary scale, receive an annual gross salary of K8290, corresponding to approximately K159 weekly.

The Hausples survey (2022) has indicated that there is a high demand for properties that cost K500 per week.

On average people are paying between K500 – K3000 per week on rent

