CfrN Issues To Be Pursued At COP27

Chair of the Coalition of Rainforest Nations (CfrN) and Minister for Environment Conservation and Climate Change Wera Mori said those issues will be pursed at the COP27 in Egypt in 2022.

“In my capacity as Special Envoy and the Chair of the CfRN, I made it abundantly clear in all my engagements in COP26 that Small Island Developing States continue to bear the brunt of global warming although we contribute insignificant carbon emissions into the atmosphere.

“I called on the industrialized countries to increase climate financing and practical actions to support the efforts of the Small Island Nations against climate change which is crucial for their existence.

“Unfortunately, the CfRN interests were removed from Article 6 of the Paris Agreement without extensive consultation with Rainforest Nations comprising 53 members such as the Republic of Congo, Costa Rica, Colombia, and PNG,” said Minister Mori.

He said despite this, there were also notable outcomes from the meeting including a MOU signed with Australia to build capacity to participate in Global Carbon Markets.

The International Centre for Research and Agroforestry (ICRAF) will also commence a Pilot Forest Conservation and Management Project in the Managalas area of Oro Province and the Master Development Agreement with Fortescue Futures Industries (FFI), to develop alternative sources of clean energy in the country.

Minister Mori who was speaking on his arrival from Glasgow said he will present the outcomes from the COP26 meeting to NEC and to get further direction for implementation of the Bilateral Agreements.