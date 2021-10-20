CEPA suspends Environment Permits

Minister responsible Wera Mori made these remarks at yesterday’s press conference. He said they had been operating illegally.

The Minister said he had obtained reports of environmental issues and illegal logging by these companies operating in the Wanigela and Tufi areas of Oro Province resulting in the decision.

Questions in regards to the issue were raised by Oro Governor Garry Juffa during the passing of the Climate Change Management Act 2015 in Parliament on Thursday, 14 October 2021.

Governor Juffa had said he had to take these companies to court on behalf of his people.

“Illegal Logging is still rampant in this country. Minister we have reported about illegal logging to your office, none of your officials have visited these areas to carry out an assessment or investigation to find out what is the reality on the ground. That’s the same with the Forestry, Land and Agriculture Ministries”, added Governor Juffa.

Responding to this, Minister Mori added, “The permits remain suspended. The Managing Director declined to appeal the suspension. We have a duty to protect the environment.”

Minister Mori said following this decision, no logging activities should be conducted in the area.