CEPA performing well: Tukuliya

Tukuliya said these following the successful instillation of Environment Council members by the Authority last week.

He said CEPA has operated without an Environment Council for the past two years and that is an issue of concern not only for CEPA as an organization but Papua New Guinea as a nation.

“The role of Environment Council is very crucial to ensure environmental best practices and standards are uphold in all the major investments and development projects taking place throughout the country and ensure compliance to acceptable environmental quality and standards,” Mr Tukuliya said.

He added that the Council also plays a key role in ensuring transparency, accountability and good governance at the CEPA.

“I am happy to say and announce to our investors, our people and the country that the Government through CEPA now has in place the best Environment Council Members.

“They are individually qualified experts and professionals who together as a team can deliver the best for PNG in terms of guiding and achieving environment protection and conservation," Mr Tukuliya said.

He said PNG as a nation is going through a very critical time where many new mega economic and social advancement projects are being undertaken and pursued.

Mr Tukuliya said Wafi-Golpu, Frieda River, Papua LNG projects including the Connect PNG Program and others require very qualified professionals and experts to assess in terms of their impacts to the environment, and make decisions that must better serve the interest of all parties concerning environment protection, economic growth and social advancement.

“It is for this and others in terms of ensuring transparency, accountability and good governance at CEPA, I have pursued for the appointment of Environment Council members since my acting appointment six months ago.

“We are now satisfied to finally have in place a council after more than two years of non-existence when the term of the previous council expired,” Mr Tukuliya said.

The council members include Professor Kaul Gena, Pro Vice Chancellor Administration at the PNG University of Technology, Jack Kariko, Secretary to National Judiciary Staff Services, Tom Pringel, expert in sustainable resource use and economic management, Professor Simon Saulei from the University of Papua New Guinea, Dr Eric Omuru, an expert in social-economic and social impact assessment and advisor to Prime Minister’s Department and Mr Tukuliya, ex-officio as chairman of the Council.