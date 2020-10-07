CEPA, Customs collaborate on border efforts

As part of the collaboration, CEPA and its National Ozone Unit have been conducting a number of customs training for PNG Customs officers.

CEPA managing director, Gunther Joku, said such a partnership was the way forward to ensure there is effective enforcement of controlled substance at the PNG borders.

“So what’s important is that CEPA provides training for their officers to be aware of CEPA’s controlled substance,” Joku explained.

“They must be made aware of what’s controlled by CEPA under the various laws and legislations and conventions we have and under such partnership and arrangement, they can do checks and enforcements on our behalf at the borders to protect PNG against the import of prohibited substances.”

He further explained that CEPA is implementing an international agreement to reduce harmful gas emissions into the atmosphere to combat global warming.

“It is the result of the convention that PNG had signed in the Montreal protocol to phase out ozone depleting substances and part of the Vienna Convention to protect the ozone layer. Work on this partnership started in 2016 but the actual work on the implementation started in 1993 and part of that effort led to establishing the Climate Change Development Authority,” Joku said.

The MD said work to implement these conventions led to CEPA establishing a strong partnership with the industry and other state agencies such as the PNG Customs to address the use of ozone depleting substances in refrigeration appliances, air condition units, fire extinguishers and other equipment.

CEPA National Ozone Unit officer, Kathrina Mogia, said the training proved effective as they received more alerts from PNG Customs officers on suspicious imports this year and hopes that this partnership will continue to improve enforcement efforts going into the future.

Certificates were awarded to Customs officers in a small ceremony to acknowledge their efforts for alerting CEPA on suspicious imports and confiscation and disposal of controlled substances like Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS).

CEPA also has a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the PNG Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Association (RACA) to monitor and use gases that are not harmful to the ozone layer.

(CEPA and PNG Customs senior management team and officers during the presentation of certificates and affirmation of their partnership and commitment at the Customs office in Port Moresby recently)