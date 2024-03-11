Central wants PPC Asi back

“I saw this on Thursday and it came as a shock and a disappointment to me, to the Central Provincial Government (CPG), and the people of Central Province. We have a good relationship with former PPC Laimo Asi. We have programs and initiatives planned already to undertake during this year and next what seems to be a demotion of our PPC and positioned up in Banz, is a slap in the face of the people of Central,” Peter said.

The initiatives Governor Peter referenced include the Peace and Reconciliation Program in the Goilala District. This program resulted in the youths of Popole village laying down their arms last week after at least 3 years of crime and violence in the Woitape LLG of Goilala District.

“The leader of that group Emmanuel Amo created that rapport with former PPC Central Mr. Asi and because he was on the ground in the community when the youths were laying down their arms. They have now established an understanding. Because of that, Emmanuel is now liaising with other groups in the LLG also to lay down their arms to allow for development initiatives.

“This process is critical for the youth of the LLG and for Central Provincial Government as Popole's case can be used by PPC and his rank and file below him to extend to other districts in the province, and for this initiative to be brought to a sudden halt has significant law and order implications and as such, as the Governor I am very disappointed,” Governor Peter stated.

According to Police Commissioner Manning, the deployment of senior police officers is to further strengthen the delivery of security services as the RPNGC continues to rebuild.

The Commissioner said it is essential that the Police Force has the right personnel in roles that draw on their experience and capabilities to more effectively provide for the enforcement of law and order.

“While it is the prerogative of the Commissioner of Police to make these decisions we (CPG) would have accepted common courtesy in discussing or at least making the intentions known so we could present our position,” Peter added.

Currently, Central, Enga and East Sepik provinces do not have PPCs. This leaves a huge void to be filled and the leader has called on the Police Commissioner, Police Minister and Prime Minister to review their decision.