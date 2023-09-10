Central schools receive support

The Government of India through its embassy in Port Moresby supports this endeavor.

In a joint press conference at the Central Provincial headquarters in Port Moresby, Central Province Governor Rufina Peter highlighted that education is a key priority in her plans for the province.

“Education empowerment through capacity building is my Government’s key priority area, supporting the motto; Investing in Human Capital to drive change and my Government is driving change in the key priority areas already through strategic interventions like the Tuition Fees Support for Tertiary Students in Higher Learning Institutions in terms of subsidizing part of their tuition fees,” said Governor Peter. “In 2023 a funding allocation of K3.5 million supported 2, 389 students at K1, 200.00 each subsidy given per student.”

Governor Peter emphasized other strategic interventions that have been undertaken in training teaching staff in the elementary sector with funding of K1 million. This aims to upgrade qualifications in phonetics and numerical knowledge and skills to teach young kids that those in the Early Childhood Education stage.

Furthermore, supporting teachers' annual leave fairs with funding of K1.5 million to ensure teachers receive their leave entitlement to spend leave in their respective home provinces and economic sector activities in capacity building with finally Agriculture and Tourism rounding of her strategic interventions.

Governor Peter also thanked the Indian High Commission Inbasekar Sundramurthi for his Government’s assistance.

“You’re Excellency on behalf of my Government and the people of Central Province, I acknowledge the generous offer by the Government of India to provide these 10 copies of Reference Books for schools.”

Governor Peter also called on the Indian High Commissioner to be present and join her when she officially hands over the books to respective schools for their use, which will provide the Indian High Commissioner and opportunity to experience Central Province.

H.E Sundramurthi said it is a great example that the Central Government is taking the lead in education.

“The people of Central Province we are standing on their land that we stand on, or shall I say is borrowed blessing that we use their land and it is our duty to support you and your province and after Port Moresby its only right that we (Indian Government) look to Central Province. So these textbooks start from grade one to 12 and these English text books, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Accountancy, and Science this has nothing to do with religion or shall I say history or geography or even humanity, and please be assured the quality here is second to none.”

The five sets of reference books are the first set that is donated by the Indian Government with another five sets to be delivered at a later time.