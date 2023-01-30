Central Province privileged

“Education started here in Central Province because Missionaries came here in Central Province. In many ways we were fortunate and advanced unlike many parts of PNG. It was demonstrated in our development indicated in those times,” said Governor Peter at today’s dedication service.

“As a province here we did build assets, human administration, assets in business with our political leaders and over the years to make sure Central Province was the best performing. Unfortunately, over the years we had leaders that sold our assets limiting us to limited internal revenue.

“But I thank God for the wisdom like Sir Moi Avei if he had not brought LNG to ship it off, we would not have internal revenue here. When the money is coming it is our responsibility to make sure that we invest in that money to make more money or use that money to develop wards, LLGs etc.” said Peter.

She said that the office has the responsibility of taking care of 300,000 plus Central Province people and should not be taken lightly.