Central Province collects constitutional grant

The cheques are constitutional grant cheques from 2021. One cheque is for discretionary funds and the other is for non-discretionary funds that may go stale and are reissued if the funds are not used by next month.

Last week, DIRD Secretary Aihi Vaki revealed that in 2021 there were K6,250,000 Provincial and District Support Grants (PSG & DSG) of which 12 discretionary and 13 non-discretionary cheques had been reissued, however, it will go stale again in September 2023 if not collected by the provinces.

"These PSG and DSG cheques went stale because of the failure by provincial and district finance managers including their administration we blame them for not complying,” Vaki said.

Central Province acting financial manager, Walis Imbal collected the cheques.

"On behalf of the Governor Rufina Peter, I am pleased to accept the cheque. The Governor is fully aware of the system and she wants to do a lot with these funds to assist the province. We thank the state for these funds and we will work with your office (DIRD) to acquit accordingly,” Imbal stated.

Representing the office of DIRD Southern Provincial Executive Council, Henao Daroa called on the provinces and districts to make use of the money that belongs to the people.

"It is important that provinces and districts make use of these funds and more importantly to acquit."

The K500,000 received will be spent on its intended purposes, which will be in the areas of law and order, education and health sectors; including sustainable programs in partnership with local communities to empower and improve their living standards and submitting acquittal reports to access such developments grants which are critical to development.