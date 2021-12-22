Central Passes 2022 Budget

The total amount of the budget was K365, 090,330 with the theme, ‘Lightening Burden Through Growth Creation’, in line with the National Government’s Theme.

The biggest chunk of the budget goes to provincial headquarters, districts and local level governments with K278,819,330.

Other budget allocations are:

Total National Grants K42,277,683

Total Internal Revenue K72,400,000

Total Capital/Development Grant K120,400,000

Total PHQ K234,777,683.00 to PHQ

Total Districts and LLGs K44,041,647

Staffing Grants K20,178,000

Teachers Salaries K66,093,000

Total Personal Emolument K86,271,000

Finance, Planning and Works Chairman and Central Governor, Robert Agarobe said the 2022 budget is unique and special because for the first time, new revenue heads are emerging and captured in the budget book.

“It is a plus with the 10 per cent GST remittance directly from the IRC from NCD GST revenue due to successful enactment of the Amendment to the NCD GST Act 2001 by parliament. So, congratulations to the Central Province,” Governor Agarobe said.

He said that the Central Province Holding Limited (CPHL) is the new holding company of the CPG business arm and its subsidiaries – Aniani Corp in agriculture, Skwali Limited in construction and Insucare an insurance company

Governor Agarobe also highlighted other revenue heads included the Central Provincial Transport Authority that has increased its remittance to the provincial government and diversified its portfolio.

He also said the Water PNG Levy sharing Arrangement is also showing to be a policy of greater equity.

Governor Agarobe said the budget is dedicated to greater consolidation of the provincial growth that is the result of the province’s integrated Provincial Development Plan 2019 – 2022, which underpins his SMART Vision Policy Development Pathway.