Central Music Association

CMA Vice President and PNG music legend Martin Rawali is working alongside fellow artist Allen Kedea to help artists in the Central Province.

The CMA has been conducting musical awareness in select villages for the past 12 months, to help educate musicians on how best to recognize the importance of their art, and how to be active on the online space via digital footprints.

ICT Department Secretary Steven Matainaho mentioned that building a digital footprint in music in PNG for artists was important.

He said, “In the digital space, whatever you do or say leaves a long lasting print like when someone checks on a social media page to check on your last post or video upload from years back and will find it there.”

The association launched its last awareness program at the Konedobu Scouts office in the presence of Secretary Matainaho, Principal Legal Counsel of ICT Department Oala Moi and many well-known senior musicians and up and coming artists.

Rawali expressed how CMA has helped artists to date with its awareness programs.

He said, “We formed this association to help central musicians, mostly in the rural areas, that are very talented in all aspects of music, in marketing their music and talent so that they can afford themselves the funding they require to sustain them and more.”

Through the CMA, artists and musicians have been educated on how they can protect their music whilst understanding the true worth of their talent.

A group of senior and emerging musicians from Central Province set up CMA, a non-for-profit organization.

Kedea, who is Interim President, said that CMA has received a partnership via the PNG-Australia partnership from the Australian Government.

Kedea stated that this is the first time the Australian government has provided funding for music and CMA is very grateful for this privilege.