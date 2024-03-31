Central to launch development plan

Central Governor, Rufina Peter says the provincial government in collaboration with the leaders of the wards, districts and five Local Level Governments (LLGs) are preparing for several significant programs for this year.

A beautification program will be launched to ensure better road and pedestrian safety and beautification of the two main provincial highways, Magi and Hiritano. The program will engage youth of the villages along these highways to clean for at least 10 meters from the roads and plant candle trees.

“Put a pathway/ walkway also for people to walk and not walk on the main road. Addressing the safety issues but also beautifying it.

“We want to achieve that target before the music festival. If we can do something before April 11, before the launch of plan that would be greatly appreciated,” Governor Peter said.

A workshop will be held this month to explain this program to presidents of the Central LLGs and ward leaders.

Furthermore, the beautification program is part of preparations for Central Music Festival that will be held from Friday 24 – 26 May, at Kwikila. The provincial government has already donated K500,000 to the Central Music Association to host this festival.