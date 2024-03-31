Central governor vows to pursue Hiri Rural LLG split

If successful, the two LLGs will be Hiri East and Hiri West.

At the recent launch of the political headquarters for Hiri Rural LLG, President Haoda Rogea grabbed the opportunity to pose to Governor Peter the need for the separation.

“Hiri Koiari District is a new district and we are required to create additional wards and also create the LLG. I believe Hiri Rural is the highly populated LLG in Central Province and it is required to split into an additional LLG which can separate the East and the West so that we can have more wards, additional LLG and then we can continue to deliver more services,” said Rogea.

Governor Peter acknowledged Rogea’s concerns.

“I think that’s genuine and that’s due and we need to push for that. For Hiri West and Hiri East to have their own LLGs, I think that’s proper,” Peter said.

Peter stated that the provincial government, the district and the Hiri LLG will need to work with the Department for Provincial and Local Level Government, currently led by Minister Soroi Eoe to make the split a reality.

Peter added, “It is definitely a cause that I will provide my support for as well.”