Central budget approved

The K272.7 million budget focuses on building the economic base of the province based on agriculture, tourism and sports.

“Governor Robert Agarobe’s money plan is in good alignment with the Marape Government’s Take Back PNG agenda,” the Treasurer said.

“Its strategy of building on the fundamental strength of Central – the skills of the people and the productivity of their land – is also what underpins our PNG Connect policy to support economic growth by providing the necessary infrastructure and services.

“I look forward to supporting Governor Agarobe and his team build the economy of Central Province and improve the quality of life of Central people.”

Agarobe stresses the importance of supporting agriculture and has included a number of interlinked initiatives in his new budget.

These include:

Rehabilitate and develop commercial plantations at Ilimo, Launakalana and Aroa.

Establish a business arm to exploit market and development opportunities.

Make strategic investments in infrastructure that supports agriculture and markets, especially provincial roads and bridges, wharves and jetties and rural airstrips.

Invest in markets to make them more accessible and affordable

Voluntary mobilisation of customary land groups and formation of cooperative societies.

Develop and support SMEs in agriculture, with an emphasis on women farmers and entrepreneurs.

Similar support is being directed towards the Tourism and Sport sectors, and reform of the Central Province administration.

“We cannot continue to lament our limited economic base,” Governor Agarobe said. “Central Province is strategically located to be an economic powerhouse, and all of our energy and capacity is being directed towards achieving this.”

(Central Governor, Robert Agarobe, presenting the Central Province budget to Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey at Waigani)