Central Bank warns of high inflation

In 2022, the IMF has projected inflation to be around 5.7 percent for advanced economies and 8.7 percent for the emerging market and developing economies.

Central Bank acting Governor Benjamin Popoitai said, “The Russian-Ukraine war has brought on significant disruptions to the global supply of energy and food resulting in high commodity prices and inflation rising to record highs.”

He has warned that developing economies like PNG would be adversely affected with high prices due to lack of social safety net programs and limited financial resources to minimize the impact, as economies are still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The higher prices are expected to remain elevated as Russia continue to show no signs of ending the War in the near future.

“In light of this, the Government has introduced temporary relief measures, including raising the income tax threshold and providing tax exemptions on essential refined fuel products to relieve consumers of higher fuel prices,” he said.