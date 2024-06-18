Census materials, funding secured for rollout

Minister for Administrative Services, Richard Masere, in a statement released tonight said that all census tablets and related items have been dispatched nationwide with funding and allowances sorted.

All census tablets and related materials have been dispatched, with the final batch for Southern Highlands Province (SHP), Eastern Highlands Province (EHP), Simbu, and Hela provinces will be sent out tomorrow (Wednesday 19th June). This ensures that all provinces will have the necessary equipment to carry out the census effectively.

Minister Masere said to facilitate efficient data collection, a one-day training session will be conducted for enumerators upon receiving the tablets in SHP, EHP, Hela, and Simbu.

The training aims to equip enumerators with the skills needed to use the tablets for data collection. In the meantime, manual data collection is ongoing in areas where tablets have not yet arrived. The NSO has instructed enumerators to switch to tablet use immediately upon receipt.

"We are confident that the measures in place will address the initial logistical challenges and ensure smooth operation of the census. The combination of manual and tablet-based data collection, coupled with prompt funding and training initiatives, will help us achieve our census goals efficiently,” said Mr Masere.

Meantime, Minister Masere confirmed that funding for Census 2024 has been successfully sent to all provinces. Enumerators will receive their allowances via electronic funds transfer.

"For those without bank accounts, provincial administrators have been instructed to coordinate with Provincial Finance Managers to arrange alternative payment methods. This ensures that all enumerators are compensated promptly and without disruption.”