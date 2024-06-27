Census kicks off for Madang

After a week’s delay, the materials finally arrived and data collection is underway.

Madang residents have been urged to stay home and await the Census data collection team as they take to the streets. The Provincial Census Coordinator Bhreed Kinjakali at the launching yesterday stated that the enumerators have gone through their necessary training and received the equipment to commence data collection.

Provincial Administrator Frank Lau thanked everyone on the ground for being patient. Finally, Mr. Lau encouraged the enumerators to be positive during the exercise and expected challenges along the way.

Census National Coordination Directorate, Security Coordinator Jeffrey Wara congratulated Mr. Kinjakali for his efforts in coordinating Madang’s enumeration.

The census population count has made a breakthrough from the formerly Pen and Paper Interview (PAPI) system to the new Computer Assisted Personal Interview (PAPI) system which comprises six major questions, that have their sub-questions associated with it. Previously with the PAPI system, 33 questions had to be answered and it was time-consuming.

It is hoped that with swift coordination and teamwork, Madang can finish in time and revert vital data needed for proper planning of the expanding Province.