Census 2024 launched in West New Britain

West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel inaugurated the event where Hoskins and Mosa LLGs will be pioneering the Computerized Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) method, while the other ten LLGs will use the traditional paper-assisted personal interview approach.

Fieldwork for Hoskins and Mosa LLGs commenced on Monday, June 24th, following Talasea and Kimbe Urban, which began last week.

The operation faces significant challenges due to bad weather in Kandrian Coastal and Gasmata LLGs. Despite these hurdles, Governor Muthuvel expressed gratitude to all participants and urged them to strive for a successful census outcome.

Hoskins LLG's census team includes two trainers, 14 supervisors, and 60 enumerators, covering 50 census units and a total household count of 6,799.

Officials are confident they will gather quality and comprehensive data by June 30th, accurately determining Hoskins LLG's population.

WNB Provincial Census Coordinator Chris Marisa highlighted the positive start of the census, with 130 tablets equipped with the necessary applications allocated for the task. He emphasized the importance of having capable officials to address challenges and ensure smooth operations.

Governor Muthuvel commended the dedication of volunteers and officials, encouraging them to use all available provincial resources to complete the census successfully.

Mosa LLG President Jim Ninda motivated enumerators to ensure no one is left uncounted, emphasizing respectful engagement with the community.

The Nakanai District Development Authority Board has approved K100,000 to support the census, including a K10,000 payment to Heli Niugini for helicopter services to airlift teams to Pakasai, covering villages on the Mosa and Gasmata LLGs border.