CellMoni, Post PNG Partner

Digicel Financial Services Limited and Post PNG Limited have embarked on a partnership, allowing all POST PNG branches will serve as Authorized CellMoni Agents enabling CellMoni customers to perform Deposits and Withdrawals when visiting any Post PNG outlet with the commencement of this venture.

Chief Operating Officer of Post PNG Limited, Ben Davis thanked Digicel Management and said Digicel PNG and Post PNG are known as innovative and customer-centric institutions.

Davis said, “This partnership will expand e-wallet capabilities, build upon a strong Agent channel and further accelerate the digital financial growth across Papua New Guinea. Also in line with the governments theme of Harnessing Inclusive Opportunities and Embracing the Digital Future, we will promote the participation of all groups in the digital economy including women and those from remote and rural areas to have access to financial services through our branches nationwide.”

Chief Executive Officer of Digicel PNG, Colin Stone, acknowledged the valued support from Post PNG Management.

“A reliable and liquid agent channel is vital when building the mobile money ecosystem, so this partnership with Post PNG will enable over 100,000 and growing CellMoni customers to conveniently deposit funds into their CellMoni wallets or withdraw cash from any of the 45 post office locations. As a major domestic remittance provider with an iconic and trusted brand, Post PNG will give a sustainable alternative to people who are sending or receiving transfers across the country. Post PNG will offer to CellMoni customers the fast, secure and convenient options to receive and send money as well as instant access to funds from a vast distribution of Post PNG office branches.

“This is a significant step forward in Digicel’s CellMoni ambition to transform lives through greater financial inclusion and digital empowerment across the country. Maximizing access to domestic remittances is a key part of this partnership - even more so given the disruption and economic hardship faced by many because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

CellMoni is an electronic wallet that allows Digicel Customers and businesses to avail for digital and financial services without the need to have a formal bank account.