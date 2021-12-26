Cellmoni conducts awareness in Ginigolo

The Association’s membership consists of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) doing subsistence farming, tailoring and small stores.

New CellMoni wallets were activated and Mama Bank accounts were opened during the session. Participants also received training on how to make a deposit to their CellMoni wallet at an Authorized Agent and then transfer funds to their Mama Bank account, all in the convenience of their village, without having to physically visit the branch in Port Moresby.

Association Chairman, Pastor Tau Dagele, was impressed with the convenience provided and encouraged his members to go digital as it has many benefits.

If you wish to have similar visit for your community, contact us on cellmoni.support@digicelgroup.com or call our Customer Care on 888.

