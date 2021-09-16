Celebrations Underway In POM

City residents today are witnessing an array of performances and displays at Ela Beach and the University of Papua New Guinea.

At UPNG, the event is being organised by the University Student Representative Council (SRC).

It started at 10:30 am with cultural groups performing various dances to entertain the crowd.

At Ela Beach, celebrations commenced last Sunday, where vendors have been selling goods and homemade crafts for display.

A large bouncy castle for children has also been set up. Meantime, the flag lowering ceremony will begin at 3pm at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

Minister for Petroleum, Kerenga Kua will give the Independence address on behalf of the government.