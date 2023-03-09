Celebrating Women in Law & Order

The International Women’s Day on March 8 is celebrated globally annually since the United Nations General Assembly invited member states to proclaim March 8 as an official UN holiday for women's rights and world peace.

This morning, the Papua New Guinea Australian Policing Partnership hosted a breakfast, celebrating women in the space of law and order in PNG.

The International Women’s Day theme for 2023 is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.” The theme highlights the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality and meeting the health and developmental needs of women and girls.

PNGAPP Acting Commander Superintendent Brett Kidner in his remarks said a gender responsive approach to innovation, technology and digital education can increase the capacity of women and girls so they can contribute to the advancements in digital technology, progressing achievements to developmental and humanitarian challenges.

“Our lives are increasingly dependent on technological intervention, from attending a course, from contacting your families, from making a bank transaction or booking a medical appointment. If women and girls are unable to develop this technological understanding and capability, they maybe further disadvantaged when competing for careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematical related fields.”

The IWD event welcomed two intelligent and bold women to speak. One Wendy Tambagle, Investigative Assistant to the AFP of the Australian High Commission and the other, Helen Roalakona, Deputy Public Prosecutor, from the Office of the Public Prosecutor.

Wendy Tambagle highlighted the significant changes brought about by technology in the PNG society.

“Women across PNG are not stalled by these barriers. They are now creating their own opportunities by becoming entrepreneurs and business owners and are utilizing the access they have to the internet and social media platforms. They are in fact like other women across the world who are breaking into the daunting world of technology. Technology has created access and exposure to opportunities for women like never before.”

Helen Roalakona, a trailblazing lawyer and the first female appointed to top management in the Office of the Public Prosecutor, encouraged women to use their strengths and to challenge themselves.

“A challenge that I felt that I could rise up and overcome. That’s a challenge that we women face especially here in Papua New Guinea where we undermine ourselves. We don’t think that we can actually step out and step up. And so, when we look at this year’s theme about embracing equity, it’s something that I found my role where achieving that equity comes from us women stepping up and recognizing our own talents, celebrating our own strengths and being able to step up.”

Today’s events must translate into the daily lives of those that celebrate International Women’s Day. It is important that we as a society push for lasting outcomes for digital innovation and technology for gender equality.

Furthermore, Superintendent Brett Kidner emphasized the importance of having gender diversity in the Police Forces.

“Diversity is a primary driver within policing at the moment. Today on International Women’s Day we represent the gender diversity within our police forces that our investigations…while we are doing this to the betterment of our community, needs a focus that’s balanced. So, women within our police forces, other diversity factors within our police force bring that balance to what we do in our investigations which tries to make our communities better.”