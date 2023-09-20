Celebrating with Unity and Hope

The celebrations commenced with a dazzling parade featuring floats and marches by joint police and Correctional Service officers. Local schools also enthusiastically participated in the march pass, showcasing their patriotism. The parade started at the police station and culminated at the picturesque Bernard Memorial Park, where the main event unfolded.

Governor Sasindran Muthuvel received a general salute and inspected the joint Police and Correctional Service parade. His address to the people resonated with hope and aspiration for the province's future.

The speeches throughout the celebration emphasized the province's natural beauty and rich resources, from the majestic Mt. Ulawun to the stunning Kimbe Bay, which is home to almost 50% of the world's coral species. The call to cherish and protect these gifts for future generations was a recurring theme.

The importance of sustainable development to preserve the environment while fostering economic growth was underscored. The governor expressed gratitude to the people of Bapawi and Nakanai for their support in establishing the Oil Palm Industry, dating back to 1962.

The leaders also acknowledged the significance of culture, traditions, and heritage in shaping the province's identity. In their diversity, they found strength and unity, promoting a vibrant tapestry that defines their unique contributions and talents.

The need for education and skills development was highlighted as essential for equipping the youth to thrive in the modern era. Investing in quality education and vocational training was stressed as a means to empower individuals and contribute to collective progress.

Addressing challenges such as improving healthcare access, eradicating poverty, and creating employment opportunities through investments in human capital were also among the province's goals.

The celebration paid tribute to healthcare workers, teachers, public servants, and community leaders who form the backbone of the society. Their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment were acknowledged as drivers of positive change and community upliftment.

Governor Muthuvel extended his heartfelt gratitude and best wishes to all, emphasizing the leadership potential in every individual and the importance of having a purpose and vision in life.

As West New Britain province looks ahead to its 50th Independence anniversary in two years, there is a collective commitment to further develop the region, improve infrastructure, and connect communities from the South Coast to the North Coast.