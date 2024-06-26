CEFI, Madang Commerce meet on financial inclusive services

Stakeholders from various organizations have come together to contribute strategies as a mechanism.

So far five provinces that have signed an MOU with CEFI. If Madang signs, it becomes the sixth province to do so, and the first for the Momase region.

Busa Jeremiah Wenogo, Manager Special Projects Division for CEFI, stated that there is so much potential for Madang to accomplish significant results in terms of financial and economic inclusion.

Mr. Wenogo encouraged and challenged the provincial government to create a separate division to tackle financial inclusion.

USAID PNG under its LPG Program coordinated by DT Global, is facilitating this meeting as a strategy to sustain the Financial Inclusive Training/Services.