CEFI Launch New Website

The new CEFI website can be found at https://www.thecefi.org/

After launching the new CEFI website, CEFI Executive Director, Garima Tongia, emphasized the importance of a website saying it is the main tool of communication, marketing and awareness in organizations.

“A revamped, revitalized and brand website is very important for CEFI because it will educate people who want to know more about CEFI and also do business with us,” Tongia said.

“At CEFI we realize the importance of having a website that is simple, efficient, user friendly and incorporating key features of style and must remain modern and current,” he added.

“It took us three years to finally complete the project and thank you SNS Tech for your patience with us and for finally delivering our new website.”

Jacob Segodi from SNS Tech gave a brief on the overall project. He thanked CEFI for engaging SNS Tech to develop the website, which was a success.

Tongia highlighted other important cutting-edge technology projects that CEFI is currently undertaking and promoting on its website apart from other core functions. Some of these projects include Business Link Pacific, Ledger Pal Application, Market for Village Farmers project, Inclusive Green Finance Project and the World Bank on Child Nutrition programme.

“These are some of the projects CEFI is involved in that people don’t know about that is why a new improved and reinvigorated website is important to market and communicate these projects,” he said.

“We will continue to update from time to time to reflect the changes that are happening and I’m certain SNS Tech will be happy to work with us,” Tongia said.

The CEFI website has undergone a number of developments and the current website is built on WordPress platform and page builder application.

Discussions on redeveloping and revamping the CEFI website started in 2021 while diagnostic work started in 2022.