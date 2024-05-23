CEFI to extend financial education to children

A virtual Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday 14 May 2024 which will see both organization working together in partnership to achieve the objectives and goals of the MoU.

Aflatoun is an international organization that works with a strong network of Non-Government Organization and governments to deliver social and financial education to millions of children and youths in the most effective way possible around the world.

Executive Director Saliya Ranasinghe when giving a brief background on CEFI told Aflatoun CEO Roeland Monasch that financial literacy has been in the forefront of CEFI’s activities as it was an entry point for financial inclusion in the country.

Ranasinghe further stated that CEFI has reached over 250,000 people in the country with its Financial Literacy Training and Training of Trainers programs and the results have seen over a thousand certified trainers specialized in training financial literacy training or adult training.

He said CEFI’s recent partnership with the Department of Education to introduce financial education into the school curriculum will further strengthen the partnership with Aflatoun to deliver financial education for children in PNG schools.

Ranasinghe also announced that CEFI’s Financial Inclusion and Capacity Development Manager, Jill Pijui and three officers from the Department of Education will attend Aflatoun’s annual conference on financial education in Cebu, Philippines later this year.

CEO Roeland Monasch said Aflatoun was thrilled to work with CEFI to assist and facilitate the delivery of financial education in the country.

“I'm very excited to discuss and sign this partnership with you today (Tuesday May 14). At Aflatoun we strongly believe that children, young people and youths need to learn about finance as soon as possible,” Monasch said.

“We like the approach to work with you in a way where we can assist, facilitate, but you (CEFI) are in the driver's seat, that's very important,” Monasch stressed.

“We provide content and help local contextualization, but it's the organizations on the ground who know what's needed, who know what is appropriate, who need to take the lead and are in the driving seat to facilitate, that financial education should facilitate towards financial inclusion,” he added.