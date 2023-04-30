CCTV enhances Rabaul port surveillance

Rabaul Harbour has become the busiest transshipment hub in the Pacific Region, making it crucial for the NFA to adopt the most advanced and robust surveillance tools to ensure the safety and continuity of fishing vessels using the port.

The newly installed 24-hour livestreaming capability enables fishing vessels anchored in Simpson Harbor to be monitored and surveilled in real-time. This allows for comprehensive visibility and oversight of all fisheries activities taking place in the harbor while maintaining a high level of security. The CCTV tool is an additional resource to the already existing vessel monitoring and surveillance infrastructure used by the NFA, further strengthening the port's security.

The Vessel Monitoring System, which utilizes the NFA's satellite Fisheries Information Management Systems (iFims), traditionally tracked fishing vessels while at sea. However, with the new CCTV infrastructure, the cameras automatically activate and focus up to a 10km radius on incoming vessels once they reach the harbor's mouth. This live-stream view of the vessel is accessible remotely from anywhere in the world.

The NFA plans to allow other port authorities to utilize this tool for their independent monitoring and recording requirements. This new CCTV resource is one of many digital tools that the NFA is implementing as part of its overarching digitization agenda to ensure that all digital tools utilized by the authority are state-of-the-art and of a world-class standard.

The Rabaul Port project is the first pilot CCTV streaming project, and the NFA intends to roll out the same streaming infrastructure in all ports of Papua New Guinea, making it a comprehensive tool for monitoring and surveillance in the country's fishing industry.