CCPNG supports Project Wok

The program will help students by providing an overview of hints and tips on resume writing, job search strategies, preparation for interview and important social skills for making a good impression.

CCPNG’s Chief Executive Officer Danny Robinson says five schools in Central Province have been nominated for the program. In the next 12 months, about 450 students will go through this program.

“Credit Corp’s delighted to be involved with Project Yumi in today’s workshop, Project Wok. For us it’s about giving back to the local communities, the communities in which our people live on a day-to-day basis. Obviously youth unemployment is a big issue in PNG, and we think that programs like this will help young people to be able to get the jobs that they are looking for.”

Not only will participants of the program be provided with essential job seeking strategies, but also budget and financial advise.

“I think one of the issues and challenges in the PNG community is actually putting away some of the money for a rainy day. When they are starting work to open up a account to receive their salary, but also to open up other accounts with a view of putting some savings away. So that if there are unexpected expenses and other things that they need to provide for in the future, they’re starting off their working career with a savings program,” said Robinson.

CEO Robinson says the IEA College of TAFE at Ela Beach have made available two classrooms for the next 12 months for Project Wok, including access to printers and computers. Whilst, the Young Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce will provide support through mentorship by its members to participants of the program.

Furthermore, CCPNG plans to take this program a step further by encouraging growth by involving staff in their Hagen, Lae, and Kokopo branches.

“The purpose of getting the Credit Corp staff involved is so that those staff can go out and look at running these programs in other provinces and other areas.”

Robinson says it is their ‘desire’ and ‘intention,’ “To actually be able to grow the program but it it’s a process where we need to start here in Central and then move on from there.”