CCDA Reflects On ‘Green Growth’ Project

CCDA’s Acting Managing Director, William Lakain said the Climate Resilient Green Grown (CRGG) project is fully funded by the Australian Government.

He said the CRGG is a four-year program, which began in 2019 aimed at delivering green growth projects with leveraged finance.

“The total approved funding for the Project is USD4.41 million and the budget for 2021 is USD 1.68 million.”

Mr Lakain said that Chimbu, Eastern Highlands, Manus and Morobe provinces have been selected as shadow provinces for replicating CRGG.

“CCDA is the implementing government counterpart of the CRGG Project and the Government of Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is funding the project,” he said.

Mr Lakain added that the GGGI has made headways in the development of the CRGG Strategies for Enga, Milne Bay and New Ireland provinces to integrate the concept into provincial development plans, including capital investments, annual budgets, and sectoral plans.

The objectives of the workshop was to review key results that have been delivered under this project since 2019 and to review experiences and improve on the way forward in 2022.