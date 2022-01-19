CBB concern in Pomio

However, the Open Member for Pomio District, Elias Kapavore shared his concerns about the limited support the coffee-producing district is receiving.

During today’s Parliament session, Kapavore expressed the challenges facing production and how it is affecting the farmers who are keen on expanding the local coffee industry.

“The biggest concern I have is the Coffee Berry Borer,” said the MP. “Crews have informed me that they are losing about twenty percent of their crop from the borer, which is making it hard to survive.”

Kapavore asked the National government and the Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC) to address the CBB pesticide issue.

Minister for Agriculture & Livestock, John Simon responded saying the lack of funding to the CIC and the National Agriculture & Quarantine Inspection Authority (NAQIA), has been the major roadblock in addressing the CBB. However he said negotiations are underway to resolve the matter. He advised coffee growers to continue with production.

“Due to the funding constraints, though we submitted our budget, this is one of the main reasons why we are still fighting CBB,” said Minister Simon. “I would like to encourage a lot of us, (to) continue with coffee. The current price of coffee is trending well.”

He said aside from CBB, export prices and labor were some key challenges to the coffee industry. He ensured that a policy will be made to regulate coffee exports through a state agency, to resolve the low value in the nation’s coffee exports.

“We need to be involved in markets so that we get the correct price for our farmers,” said the Agriculture Minister.