Catholic Dominicans Celebrate Feast Day

The feast day that falls on Sunday 8th of August was held recently and was attended by over 300 hundred people from other local churches under the Holy Cross, Kukum and Good Shepherd Parish including guests from various religious orders.

Dominican Father Peter Lalaiagalo, led the feast day’s service and was assisted by Vicar General Fr. John Galvin who represented the Archbishop Chris Cardone and 10 other priests from the Diocesan and Marist religious order.

The Dominican Sisters, Brothers, Mass center’s youth ministry and the Rurete Gilbertese community brought life into the service with their beautiful lively singing.

During the sermon Fr. Carter Tanaboe reminded the congregation that despite the different walks of life, all were called to preach the Gospel just like Saint Dominic who founded the order 800 years ago.

He also encouraged everyone that though we live in a world where the Gospel values are challenged, we should not be afraid to preach the Gospel.

Representing the Dominicans Fr. Superior, Stephen Kamoa with much pleasure acknowledged the presence of other orders and communities and those who were part of the feast’s preparation.

“Congratulations to those who worked so hard for many weeks to prepare the liturgy. My dear People without you we are nothing, the feast will have no meaning so I would like to say thank you very much to everyone who comes from different places and different communities to come and join us on this day of Joy,” he said.

Chairman of the Mass Center Community, Stanley Maealasia also shared his appreciation for the efforts the Mass Center community has put in prior to the feast day. “I also would like to thank the mass center community, it has been a difficult year this year but nevertheless we have tried our very best to work along with the Dominicans and we are very pleased indeed to have this society with us to help us in our journey as laities,” he stated.

Mr Maealasia also thanked the different orders and the communities to come as a universal family to mark this special day.

The celebration continued with a feast and entertainments from the order, various youth groups, Sunday school groups, men and women groups.

The Dominican Order is made up of priests, brothers and nuns and is one of the many religious orders within the Roman Catholic Church.