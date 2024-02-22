Cashiers accused of stealing over K160,000

They are Elice Nahe 36 years old from Awande village, Okapa Eastern Highlands Province, Leah Doyanga 28 years old from Babaga-Sarua village Kwikila, Central Province and Michaelyn Steven 23 years old from Vavine village Kairuku, Central.

Leah and Michaelyn appeared before the Court yesterday to hear their charges, while Elice was absent from Court.

It was alleged that on Thursday 8th of February 2024, at Gerehu Rainbow Plaza between 8:00 am to 12:00 pm, the accused conspired and shared the confidential computer passcode amongst each other and using that passcode, made numerous systematic refunds and collected the refunded monies from the teller machine without the supervisors or the manager’s knowledge.

It was alleged that the accused knew the computer system well and knew how to make refunds of items without using the scan cards which is only in the possession of the supervisors and managers of the store. These scan cards had computer bar codes that enabled the cashier to refund items for money or change items due to customers' requests. The Computer barcodes on the scan cards contain eight digits, when it is inserted into the computer system will allow the cashier to refund items.

It was alleged that on the 6th of February 2024, Operation Director Max Li was watching the CCTV in the office when he noticed one of the cashiers refunding items by herself without the customer and using the passcode which she was not supposed to.

That action caused the director to promptly inform the Branch Manager and an internal investigation was conducted which revealed the identity of all accused.

All accused were arrested and charged with one count of Stealing under section 372 (1) of the Criminal Code Act Chapter 262.

They administered their Constitutional rights stipulated under section 42 (2) of the PNG National Constitution and were detained in the Boroko Police station.

They were released on a Police bail of K3,000.

Presiding Magistrate Paul Puri Nii explained that for the first time accuses of their charges and the processes of the court.

Magistrate Nii when adjourning the matter said it is now the responsibility of the Police to put together the police hand-up brief to summit to the Court when the matter returns on 25th March 2024 for mention.

Meanwhile, due to the absence of Elice, the Magistrate ruled that she will appear in Court on February 27th, 2024.