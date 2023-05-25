Cartel conduct an issue

This is the last leg of the Mamose region as they continue on to the Highlands, later ending their workshop in the Southern region.

ICCC is the country’s competition watchdog, shaping the country’s market economy and protecting our consumers.

Cartel is an agreement between producers or suppliers of goods or serve to limit their production share markets and/or to fix prices.

ICCC states that Cartel agreement is often written and formal, however, it is practiced verbally, informal and secretive.

According to Manager for Restrictive Trade Practices, Grace Misina, this workshop was held because there was a need for competition within industries in Papua New Guinea.

The workshop thoroughly explained what Cartel Conduct was, main types of Cartel conduct or activities, legislative provisions prohibiting Cartel Conduct, Investigative powers of ICCC, the penalties for engaging in Cartel Conduct and prevention is better than prosecution.

“We need businesses to be competitive and not entering into arrangements that will make super profits for them but at the cost of consumers,” Misina stated.

She also acknowledged the overwhelming response from participants who own businesses or manage business entities.

Many of these businesses were not aware about the issues surrounding Cartel Conducts and if some were aware, they did not know who to contact, whereas now, they know and can easily get in touch with the National regulatory office or provincial officers.

During the workshop, it was found out that in Madang, there were a lot of discrepancies in price arrangements between locally owned supermarkets and those owned by foreigners.

Some business owners and managers spoke up about how these affected their competition within the goods and services industry.

The participants at the workshops ranged from various industry levels, within the marketing sector. They were more than happy to share their dilemmas and enquire about certain industry conducts which they were unsure of.

Madang Andersons Supermarket manager, Andrew Thorne was grateful for the opportunity to attend the workshop as he found it productive and very informative by improving his knowledge on Cartel Conducts and how to approach it in future, the steps in reporting and following up.

To name a few, RD Tuna Canners, Outspan, D&S Seko Ltd, BNBM Hardware, ChemCare Group of Companies attended as participants and in support of this workshop. The Provincial Commerce Officers were also present.