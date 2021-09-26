Carjackers escape police custody

The suspects escaped custody at the Jomba Police Station the same day.

Madang Police Commander Chief Inspector Mazuc Rubiang said police acted on information and successfully arrested the suspects on Friday September 24, but they managed to flee the police station.

Chief Inspector Mazuc Rubiang said the dark blue ten seater was taken by armed men on September 18, when the driver went to pick up an IMR officer at 4am, at New Town. Police recovered the vehicle a day later.

Rubiang said according to IMR officers, the vehicle has been used to assist a lot of people in rural Madang, and they are now seeking the public’s help in providing information on the suspects, and also to recover parts of the vehicle which are likely being resold.

The investigation continues.