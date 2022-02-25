Caritas Primary Opens New Classroom

The facility was opened yesterday (February 24), in a small but significant ceremony.

Three years ago Caritas Primary School transitioned from Elementary level to Primary.

With the increased number of students, the institution sought assistance from the Embassy of Japan to build a set of classrooms to address this increase.

The school proudly opened its new double classroom – built at over K297,000 under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects.

Japan’s Ambassador to PNG H.E Nobuyuki Watanabe witnessed the occasion among other guests.

Ambassador Watanabe, who has only been in the country for 3 months, says he firmly believes that education is a vital tool to acquire knowledge and skills, and a great investment for the future.

“I know the school has been contributing to the primary education of this area by providing scholarships to students from poor families. We are very pleased to be able to support the Caritas School, which is making such efforts.”

The Ambassador, School Directress Sr Senorina Kim and wife of the Project Manager Monica Hyun, cut a ribbon to signify the opening of the new facility. Ambassador Watanabe went on to attach the plaque to the building.

Sr Senorina said, “We no have two new classrooms. The support in the time of difficulty from the Japanese Embassy will not be forgotten in the history of Caritas Primary. I thank God for answering our children’s honest prayers.”

The school was established to provide an opportunity to education for children who lived in the settlements in the vicinity of the main Caritas Institution.

On behalf of parents and students, Dame Jean Kekedo and young Pamela Wambon thanked the people and government of Japan for seeing the need in Caritas Primary School and coming to its aid.

“This school is very important to us and our future dreams. We have also learnt the gift of appreciation when in need. Through the help and support given by people like you, we are growing little by little every day,” said Pamela.