Caritas Launch Voter IEC Materials

The Information Education and Communication (IEC) material, which were produced for the public, are targeting mainly the youths and women especially those in the rural areas to prepare them for a free and fair elections 2022 without fear or favour.

“We’re appealing also to the youths to exercise that right to vote with some responsibility, which means to vote not because you know someone because of some personal interest or some personal connections. But to vote with your clear conscience, and the belief that the person you are voting is the right person to represent you in the parliament for the next five years,” Jason Siwat – Director, Migration & Refugee Desk.

Director for Caritas PNG, Mavis Tito said Issue of Writs is only 72 days away from February 15 and she thanked the Marape-Basil led Government through the PNG Electoral Commission for ensuring resources and funding are provided for this very critical democratic process in the country.

“We’ve also produced a poster specifically addressing the youth. We encourage all the youth 18 and over to make sure they are on a voter roll and make sure they participate in the elections.”

“The other poster we develop is on election guidelines. We drew all the idea of the 10 commandments but just 10 main guidelines or tips or pointers for the general voting population to use as a guide,” Ms Tito said.

“Caritas believes that women and youths can only vote for good representatives if they know their rights and responsibilities, the value of their votes and are also given the opportunity to vote without fear or favour,” she added.

Caritas PNG prepared its provincial coordinators with a training earlier this year and these IEC materials will be used as tools to continue educating the people to vote for the right candidates.

The IEC materials were printed in English, Tok Pisin and Motu. They also have a jingle to go on radio and a TV commercial to be released soon. There are posters with specific messages targeting women and youth and a theme poster showing the cause and effect of a good and bad voting; an election guide booklet; and a jingle. A TV jingle is also being prepared and will be released soon.