Caregivers Regain Confidence

General immunization was put on hold during the pandemic.

This week, the Autonomous Region of Bougainville officially launched its World Immunization Week in Malasang Aid Post, North Region.

AROB Secretary for Health, Clement Totavun said that immunization was the backbone of public health.

“Immunization saves lives, it protects you, your family, and your community from common diseases and it also protects future generations by reducing the risk of serious diseases.”

The theme for this year’s World Immunization Week (WIW) is 'Long life for all’.

“We have embarked on to secure a healthy and longer life in Bougainville and as we have witnessed in the past, vaccines bring us closer to a world where no one suffers or dies from a vaccine-preventable disease,” he said.

Health facilities across the region are gearing up to undertake an intensified immunization week through static, mobile and outreach activities.

WIW is observed from 24-30 April to highlight the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against disease.