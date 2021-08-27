Care Packs for Evacuees

The company has now gone a step further by preparing care bags during Medivacs for rural mothers that lack basic necessities in hygiene products like soaps, baby bath kits, tissues, towels blankets, diapers and sanitary pads.

The care bags also contains the company’s contact numbers in hopes that the patients could provide them with updates on their progress.

Heli Solution’s Grounds Manager, Linda Wii, who initiated the idea after accompanying Heli Solutions Pilots as a first aid officer to many of these medivacs said that it is amazing to see how fellow Papua New Guineas manage to overcome hardships in the rural areas especially when it comes to health issues.

“I have been moved to tears on many occasions just watching them board the helicopter with literally nothing on them but the clothes on their backs. I often give them money when I can but this time, I decided to prepare care packages for them that consists of a few essentials that a mother and baby need at the hospital. This is our way of giving back to the community and helping those who are left less fortunate,” said Ms Wii.

Recently, a mother, Esther Robert, in Togban of Jimi District in the Jiwaka Province was airlifted to Kudjip Hospital by Heli Solutions after an obstetric emergency. Esther was provided a Heli Solutions Care Bag.

Last week she called Heli Solutions to express her gratitude and reported that she had given birth to twin girls who are doing very well and have been discharged.

Photo/Story credit: Heli Solutions